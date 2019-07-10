Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE GOF opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.