Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.22

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $17.47. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,891 shares traded.

HVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 152,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 73,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.