HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.41 ($87.69).

Shares of HEI opened at €66.86 ($77.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a twelve month high of €74.14 ($86.21).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

