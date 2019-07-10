Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Up 5.9%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17, 164,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 157,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms recently commented on HSDT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 96,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

