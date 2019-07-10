HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €48.20 by UBS Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €48.20 ($56.05) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.14 ($52.49).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €40.62 ($47.23) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52-week high of €53.90 ($62.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.05. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

