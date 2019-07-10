Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,390 to GBX 1,506. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hiscox traded as high as GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and last traded at GBX 1,759.50 ($22.99), with a volume of 56315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,768 ($23.10).

HSX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,638 ($21.40) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,711 ($22.36) to GBX 1,569 ($20.50) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.36 ($19.96).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,691.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

