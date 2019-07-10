Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.95 ($85.99).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €56.98 ($66.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.37. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 52-week high of €80.64 ($93.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

