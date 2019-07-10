Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 729 ($9.53) to GBX 728 ($9.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 786 ($10.27).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 526 ($6.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.06. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The company has a market cap of $878.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.18.

In other Hunting news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

