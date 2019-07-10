Hydrogen (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitForex, CoinEx and Token Store. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00261837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.01568133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00133338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, Token Store, CoinEx, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

