Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Icon posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Icon from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Icon by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Icon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Icon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

