Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.90

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.32. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 148,947 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Tobacco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.48%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

