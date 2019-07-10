Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $300,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,185,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

