Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head to Head Review

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.14% -11.34% 3.56% Verra Mobility N/A -6.67% -1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.08 $4.24 million ($0.80) -3.71 Verra Mobility $370.15 million 5.77 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -20.09

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verra Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $15.03, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

