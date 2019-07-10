Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,087. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

