Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) received a $62.00 price objective from equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

IPHI opened at $54.94 on Monday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,819.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

