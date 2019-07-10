Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells 12,529 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $141,201.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 33,521 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $389,849.23.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Matt Davidson sold 210 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $2,108.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matt Davidson sold 2,131 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $20,564.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matt Davidson sold 4,345 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $36,889.05.

On Thursday, June 6th, Matt Davidson sold 5,507 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $40,035.89.

On Monday, June 3rd, Matt Davidson sold 4,110 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $30,249.60.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Matt Davidson sold 2,100 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $17,661.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Matt Davidson sold 2,422 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $21,313.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Matt Davidson sold 1,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $16,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Matt Davidson sold 6,973 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $63,524.03.

VRCA opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

