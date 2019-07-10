Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $160,102,000 after acquiring an additional 688,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 426,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,145,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

