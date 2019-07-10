Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Insider David S. Goone Sells 9,405 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 9,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $837,139.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ICE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,776,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,651,000 after purchasing an additional 333,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,803,000 after purchasing an additional 248,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,240,000 after purchasing an additional 579,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.26.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

