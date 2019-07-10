Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Internet Initiative Japan to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Initiative Japan Competitors 759 2685 5682 292 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 90.52%. Given Internet Initiative Japan’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Internet Initiative Japan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.74 billion $31.76 million 27.80 Internet Initiative Japan Competitors $7.69 billion $1.80 billion 11.56

Internet Initiative Japan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Internet Initiative Japan. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 1.84% 8.31% 3.92% Internet Initiative Japan Competitors -6.07% -10.37% -1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan rivals beat Internet Initiative Japan on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.