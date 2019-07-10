InvestFeed (IFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $180,089.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

