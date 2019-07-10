Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetroChina Company Limited’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for PetroChina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Yu now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetroChina’s FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $95.38 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTR. TheStreet lowered shares of PetroChina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.45 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

NYSE:PTR opened at $54.37 on Monday. PetroChina has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 225.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

