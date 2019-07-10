Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will report sales of $703.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.58 million and the highest is $727.90 million. Just Energy Group reported sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE JE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 338,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 308.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,340,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

