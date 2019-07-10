Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Just Energy Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.94. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 308.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,289,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,340,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

