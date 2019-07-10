Kirkland Lake Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,353 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the average daily volume of 393 put options.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 32.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,461 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $117,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.