Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LOR)

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LOR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

