LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.59. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 350,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $1,160,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,142 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after buying an additional 3,926,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 392,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,024,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.