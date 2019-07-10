Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.35

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.35 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 149597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In other news, insider David Ciclitira bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,020 ($9,172.87).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

