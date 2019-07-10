Longbow Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Longbow Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $124.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.97.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.