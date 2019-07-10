LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $242,371.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.01569445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00133611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

