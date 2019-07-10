Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and STARPHARMA HOLD/S (NASDAQ:SPHRY) Critical Comparison

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $42.92 million 2.96 $11.00 million $0.04 112.75 STARPHARMA HOLD/S $3.79 million 96.18 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 22.56% 5.52% 4.43% STARPHARMA HOLD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luna Innovations and STARPHARMA HOLD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 STARPHARMA HOLD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats STARPHARMA HOLD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It also develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of a range of tumors, such as breast, prostate, and lung; and DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors, as well as DEP irinotecan, an anti-cancer drug used to treat colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

