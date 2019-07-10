Masco Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE MAS opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

