McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered McBride to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered McBride to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

LON MCB opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91. The company has a market cap of $143.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.70. McBride has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.90 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

