Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group PLC (LON:MER) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $255.00. Mears Group shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 18,503 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MER shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($32.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.