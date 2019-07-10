Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,306,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.

MCHP opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

