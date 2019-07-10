Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

