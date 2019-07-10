Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.44, 582,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 215,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Reinhart bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $85,035. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.