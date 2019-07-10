MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. MSC Industrial Direct updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.21-1.27 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.21-1.27 EPS.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. 2,230,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,373. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $4,064,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Gordon Haskett cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

