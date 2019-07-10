Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) vs. Niu Technologies (NYSE:NIU) Financial Analysis

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Navistar International alerts:

This table compares Navistar International and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $10.25 billion 0.32 $340.00 million $3.39 9.88 Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.07 -$50.76 million N/A N/A

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navistar International and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 1 5 3 0 2.22 Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Navistar International presently has a consensus target price of $37.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 109.91%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Navistar International.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 2.83% -10.59% 5.97% Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Navistar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navistar International beats Niu Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2018, it had approximately 727 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.