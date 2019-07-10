NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TH Capital boosted their price target on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Shares of NTES traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.74. NetEase has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

