Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.34.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.