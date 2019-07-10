Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

NAD opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.09.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

