Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $9.57. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,532 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

