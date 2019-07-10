Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 1st

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

