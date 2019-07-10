Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

Shares of JSD stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.