NWF Group’s (NWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NWF opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.23) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68).

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

