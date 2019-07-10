Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $12.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.27 million to $72.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen cut Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 162,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 40,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

