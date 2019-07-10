Olin Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Olin stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Olin has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olin by 99.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,435,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,746,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,351,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,037,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,198,000 after acquiring an additional 93,736 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,491.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

