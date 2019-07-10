Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$69,946.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sean Roosen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$69,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,458,710.79.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Sean Roosen sold 95,600 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total transaction of C$327,009.36.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.25.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.