Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.42. Pain Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 264,625 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pain Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.31% of Pain Therapeutics worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE)

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

