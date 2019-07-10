Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DIA stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.73. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 586 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total value of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

